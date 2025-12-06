One more chance to drop by community fundraising event Stuff the Bus in Columbia Square on Sunday

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) First Kamloops Scouts Colton Currie, Riley Broznick, Benjamin Currie, City of Kamloops employee Michael Lu, First Kamloops Scouts Chad Schapanski and Jason Schapanski were on hand Saturday for the Stuff the Bus holiday fundraiser.

A Kamloops scout troop helped gather donations at this year’s Stuff the Bus fundraiser.

The City of Kamloops and BC Transit team up annually for the fundraiser, collecting food and cash donations to support the Kamloops Food Bank during the holiday season.

Five members of First Kamloops Scouts and a city employee were on-hand Saturday, Dec. 6, accepting donations from the public outside Save-On Foods in Columbia Square.

Lu told Castanet Kamloops the morning was slow, but afternoons are usually when they get the most visitors, and the annual fundraiser brings in about a few thousand dollars and thousands of pounds in food each year.

The fundraiser continues Sunday, Dec. 7, in the same location with city staff and volunteers on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., accepting cash and non-perishable food items to fill a transit bus.

The food bank says its most-needed items include cereal, tomato sauce, tuna, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta, formula, baby food, rice, peanut butter and beans.

Since 2018, the Stuff the Bus campaign has collected more than 12,000 pounds of food and about $22,500 in cash for families in need.