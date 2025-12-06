Stuffies rain down at the Sandman Centre Friday for 32nd annual Teddy Bear Toss Night

Photo: Brian Johnson Photography The Kamloops Blazerss cored the Teddy Bear tossing goal in the second period of Friday night's game against the Penticton Vees.

The bears came barrelling onto the ice at the Sandman Centre Friday night for the Kamloops Blazers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Blazers' defenceman Kayd Ruedig got the coveted goal for the home team off a bad angle shot after driving to the net in the second period to tie the game against the Penticton Vees 1-1.

The Blazers’ booster club is now counting the haul of stuffed animals, which should be in by Sunday and usually comes in around the 3,000 mark.

After the stuffies are collected from the ice by the Blazers and others, they are later given to kids in care at Royal Inland Hospital’s paediatric department, non-profits and schools.

Each season in December, fans at the Sandman Centre bring thousands of stuffed animals to the game to be tossed onto the ice after the first Blazers’ goal.

The Blazers started the Teddy Bear Toss tradition in the 1993-1994 season. Today, all teams in the Western Hockey League, along with minor pro hockey teams, host their own Teddy Bear Toss events.