Kamloops councillor floats policy to incentivize recovery-oriented supportive housing

Photo: KTW File Kamloops city hall

A Kamloops councillor has suggested making changes to city policy to incentivize recovery-oriented supportive housing while removing a development fee exemption for other types of supportive housing projects.

A motion, which has been put forward by Coun. Kelly Hall, said council has asked for a proposed North Shore supportive housing facility to be recovery-focused, but the letter was met with pushback by the province.

According to Hall’s motion, council then learned BC Housing had introduced new requirements for service providers applying to operate supportive housing, including an agreement to operate under a harm reduction model and to allow substance use on the property.

“These actions by the province and BC Housing require council to consider focusing our own local efforts and resources in a more targeted way to respond to community needs that are not currently being met by the province and BC Housing,” Hall’s motion reads.

Hall has suggested taking away a development cost charge payment exemption from supportive housing projects.

Development cost charges are fees levied on new developments that help pay for the cost of expanding and upgrading city infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing population.

According to the province, local governments can choose to waive or reduce DCCs for certain types of developments, including supportive living housing.

Hall’s motion further suggests directing staff to bring back funding options that support construction of new recovery-oriented supportive housing.

The motion also recommends asking the minister of housing and the minister of health for a meeting to talk about concerns with BC Housing’s new requirements for housing operators and a “desire to see the province provide recovery-oriented housing options.”

Hall’s motion said City of Kamloops councils past and current have supported non-market social and affordable housing projects, noting there are 200 more low-barrier supportive housing units in the works. Meanwhile, Hall said there are only 70 units of recovery housing in Kamloops,

“Local social agency service providers and their staff who work directly with our most vulnerable community members have been advocating for more recovery-oriented housing options,” the motion said.

Hall’s motion has been added to the council meeting agenda for discussion on Tuesday.

If council votes in favour of adopting the motion, a letter will be sent to the provincial ministries asking for a meeting. Meanwhile, staff will work to bring forward the requested bylaw and policy amendments to a future council meeting for further discussion.