Developers propose 55+ rental units for Valleyview apartment building

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A rendering of a proposed 90-unit building in Valleyview.

The developers of a proposed six-storey, 90-unit Valleyview apartment building are hoping to earmark the units for seniors’ rental housing.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, City of Kamloops staff said the applicant has applied for a development permit and wishes to enter into a housing agreement, dedicating the units as rentals in exchange for a municipal property tax exemption.

“The applicant has indicated that the building will be an independent living seniors’ rental community designed specifically for residents aged 55 and older,” the report said.

The proposed building, located at 2001 Glenwood Dr., was the subject of some controversy last year when neighbours objected to the height planned for the structure. A petition was circulated in an attempt to halt the development, but in the end, council decided to approve a rezoning application and variance permit for the project.

The building is planned to include 57 one-bedroom units, eight units that include one bedroom and a den, and 25 two-bedroom units.

The staff report said the property is within the purpose-built rental revitalization tax exemption area approved by council last year.

Under this plan, buildings with 10 or more rental units can receive a property tax exemption applying to 100 per cent of the increased assessed value for a period of 10 years.

Kamloops council will be asked to approve the first three readings of the housing agreement bylaw during its Tuesday meeting. The development permit will be issued through city staff.