TNRD board to review 6.7 per cent tax rate at next week’s budget meeting

Photo: Michael Potestio The TNRD boardroom

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is facing an average tax hike in its 2026 budget that is three per cent less than the number presented during a November board meeting.

TNRD directors will meet Thursday to review the regional district’s 2026-30 financial plan, which earmarks next year’s global tax increase of 6.7 per cent.

According to a TNRD staff report, the board was presented with an anticipated global tax increase of 9.7 per cent in November, but over the last few weeks have found some additional savings along with additional surplus and expense reductions — to the tune of approximately $800,000 in savings.

The reduction can be chalked up to a decreased budgeted wage increase for 2026, additional revenue in the solid waste department from newly anticipated mattress disposal revenue, an additional $100,000 of permit revenue in 2025, the report stated.

The anticipated tax increase over 2025 is mainly due to declining non-tax revenues, such as reserve subsidies used to offset operating costs, rising operating expenses and reduced surpluses.

No further cuts are expected to be put forward by the chief financial officer.

Surplus no silver bullet

The report said a significant surplus decrease of approximately 35 per cent, along with reduced reserve revenue and other grants, have contributed to the increased need for higher taxation revenue in the upcoming budget.

“In the previous five-year plan, over $6.7 million was being used by reserve funds to offset large tax rate increases. In 2026, approximately $1.5 million is being utilized to reduce overall taxation with much of that amount being brought into Solid Waste and Recycling Services [$731,000],” the report stated.

According to the report, drawing on surpluses too much erodes long-term financial stability and recent years in the TNRD have seen increased reliance on reserve funds to subsidize ongoing operations.

“While reserves provide a temporary solution to budgetary shortfalls, this approach is unsustainable in the long term. Persistent reserve draws deplete resources intended for capital renewal, emergency response, and strategic investments. If left unchanged, this practice could compromise the TNRD’s ability to address future infrastructure needs and weather economic downturns,” the report stated.

In March, the TNRD’s financial auditor expressed concerns regarding the TNRD’s financial trajectory, particularly the shrinking surpluses, increasing dependence on reserves and risks of operating deficits, the report stated.

Capital funds carried over

According to the report, the 2026 capital budget presents an estimated total of $21.9 million to be spent, with a larger than anticipated amount of capital being completed in 2025 from draft results, which has reduced the anticipated spend for 2026.

Each year, a portion of the capital spend is carried over from the previous year. For 2026, $12.8 million of the overall capital is for 2025 projects that were carried forward, leaving $9 million in new capital requests.

The report stated that more than half of TNRD departments have a reduction in overall expenditures in this budget, however, the Film Commission, Solid Waste, Library Services and Utility Services are seeing increases.

Operating expenses have been on a steady upward climb since 2019, albeit at a slower pace compared to revenue declines, according to the report. Cost drivers include inflationary pressures on utilities, supplies and contracted services. The regional district’s required annual wage increase has also had an impact over this time, the report stated.

In the TNRD, 48 per cent of the 6.7 per cent tax increase is paid by municipalities, 43 per cent by electoral areas and nine per cent from specific area taxation, according to the report.

The tax increase for Kamloops, specifically is below two per cent, while towns such as Merritt, Ashcroft, Logan Lake, Sun Peaks and Chase will pay in the 10 per cent range.