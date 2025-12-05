Large residential, commercial development proposed for plot next to Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

Photo: City of Kamloops / Placemark Design & Development A rendering of a proposed 1,350-unit neighbourhood development in west Kamloops.

A large development that would include more than 1,300 units of housing has been proposed for a 36-hectare parcel of land immediately west of Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

The properties — 2440, 2450 and 2600 Trans-Canada Hwy. West — are also adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway and Kenna Cartwright Nature Park.

Kamloops city council will be asked next week to authorize a public hearing for a developer’s application to change the property land use designations to allow for the project.

“This official community plan amendment application represents the first step in developing the subject properties to create a mixed-use neighbourhood consisting of approximately 1,350 residential units, neighbourhood commercial, an industrial park, a neighbourhood park and greenways connecting to the adjacent Kenna Cartwright Nature Park,” city staff said in a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting.

According to the report, the unnamed developer is looking to re-designate the properties to allow a mix of industrial, mid-rise commercial and mid-rise urban development, as well as some park space.

“Approximately 4.17 hectares of the site will be retained for parks and open space in a combination of a neighbourhood park and greenway linkages to the adjacent Kenna Cartwright Nature Park,” the report said.

Mix of housing

The developer has proposed building a mix of townhomes, duplexes and mid-rise apartments. The report noted purpose-built rentals are also planned for the site.

A mix of commercial and multi-family buildings are planned to create a “vibrant, pedestrian oriented neighbourhood centre," the report said.

The developer is also seeking light and medium industrial designation for some areas of the land. The report said this could allow for uses involving trades and technology, research and development, warehousing or wholesale distribution.

Future rezoning applications will allow the city to decide on more specific land use parameters, including the range of commercial uses to be allowed on the property and building height and form.

“Given the location within the city’s entrance corridor, the potential impact on visual quality and factors such as noise, dust and traffic must be considered,” the report said.

“Development must also address constraints, including environmentally sensitive areas, steep slopes, availability of city servicing, potential presence of archaeological sites, and access.”

Water upgrades needed

City staff noted the land use change would “significantly accelerate” water infrastructure upgrades, including three booster stations and 10 kilometres of large-diameter water main.

As a result, the report said $100 million would need to be added to future Development Cost Charge bylaws.

The city said a traffic impact assessment is being reviewed, and will be incorporated into a larger study which also considers impacts from the arena multiplex project.

“Together, these projects will trigger upgrades at the Copperhead interchange of the Trans-Canada Highway West as well as Hillside Drive, which will require developer contributions,” the report said.

The report will go to city council during Tuesday's meeting.