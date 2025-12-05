Interior Health issues warning about public health risks at 108 Mile Ranch resort

Photo: Facebook / Spruce Hill Resort and Spa Interior Health is warning the public to avoid using the swimming pool and hot tub at Spruce Hill Resort and Spa.

Interior Health has issued a public warning about health risks at a 108 Mile Ranch accommodation, accusing the facility of continuing to operate despite public health enforcement.

In a news release, the health authority said due to food and water safety concerns, the restaurant, pool and hot tubs at Spruce Hill Resort have been ordered closed by IH Environmental Public Health.

IH said the property is in contravention of the BC Public Health Act and Drinking Water Protection Act.

“Operating permits for food and recreational water (pool and hot tub) expired on March 31, 2025,” the statement said.

“Despite progressive enforcement, which includes public health orders, tickets and action through the courts, IH has confirmed through inspections that the resort continues to operate and there is a current risk to people using these facilities.”

IH said it recommends people avoid using the pool, hot tubs and restaurant, including continental breakfast, at the lodging until the operator brings them into compliance and they no longer pose a public health risk.

The health authority said it continues to monitor the property and will take further enforcement action. It encouraged members of the public to contact their doctor and local health protection office if they believe they have become ill from swimming, eating or drinking at the resort.

A note appearing Friday on Spruce Hill Resort and Spa’s online booking form said spa and restaurant services are “temporarily closed while the workers and staff are on vacation.”