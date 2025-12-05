276398
Kamloops News  

30 to 40 cm of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla

Coquihalla to get buried

- | Story: 587894

Drivers are being warned that heavy snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada said that starting Friday night and continuing though to Saturday, the stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt should see 30 to 40 cm of snow.

"A moist frontal system will bring continuous snow to the Coquihalla Summit starting later this evening and easing late Saturday night," Environment Canada said in a media release.

"Snowfall totals could reach 30-40 cm by that time: with a possibility of 15 cm tonight, 10-15 cm tomorrow, and another five to 10 cm expected before the snow eases Saturday night."

The national weather agency said travel will likely be challenging

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (15)


More Kamloops News

279462