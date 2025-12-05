30 to 40 cm of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC Environment Canada said that starting Friday night and continuing though Saturday, Highway 5 is expected to see 30 to 40 cm from Hope to Merritt.

Drivers are being warned that heavy snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada said that starting Friday night and continuing though to Saturday, the stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt should see 30 to 40 cm of snow.

"A moist frontal system will bring continuous snow to the Coquihalla Summit starting later this evening and easing late Saturday night," Environment Canada said in a media release.

"Snowfall totals could reach 30-40 cm by that time: with a possibility of 15 cm tonight, 10-15 cm tomorrow, and another five to 10 cm expected before the snow eases Saturday night."



The national weather agency said travel will likely be challenging