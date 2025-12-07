Overseas trip fuels breakout season at TRU for former NorKam volleyball standout

Photo: Archie Golding/TRU TRU WolfPack outside hitter Hail Ward (15) elevates to attack during Canada West volleyball action earlier this season at the Tournament Capital Centre.

It took a journey halfway around the world for Kamloops' Hail Ward to rediscover her volleyball game, and her power from the outside has helped guide the TRU WolfPack women to the top of the Canada West standings and a No. 7 ranking nationally.

The WolfPack enter the Christmas break with a 10-2 record, fresh off a sweep of the defending national champs.

Ward, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, is having a career season. She is second on the team in points and kills.

But it was not always so easy for the former NorKam Saints standout. After excelling at the high school level, she struggled to find her groove at TRU.

“The first two years were really tough, I’m not going to lie,” the third-year nursing student told Castanet Kamloops.

"I was a top player and a captain of the provincial team in high school, never not playing, but then when I came to TRU, I didn’t have much success for the longest time."

Ward only appeared in 15 sets her freshman year. Despite her role increasing as a sophomore, it wasn’t filling her bucket.

“I felt like I didn’t have an identity out there,” Ward said. “I was lacking confidence and I was so in my head about not playing and comparing myself to everyone else who was.”

Trip serves up lessons

Offseasons bring opportunity for athletes to hit the reset button and train to come back and earn a greater role. Rarely does such a summer involve a trip across the Pacific Ocean.

Ward and TRU teammates Olivia Andulajevic and Keira Gent got connected with a coach from Six Pack Recruiting Sports, a Canadian volleyball recruiting agency designed to help players reach the next level.

Part of the program’s summer schedule involved a 10-day trip to Shanghai in August for a tournament against select teams from other corners of the globe.

“I was nervous going on the trip,” Ward said. "I had no idea what to expect."

After two days of training, the Canadians played six games to mixed results.

“We didn’t win as much as we wanted, but we played in a lot of closely contested games, which I thought was key,” Ward said.

"It was also a great experience to witness how their style of volleyball was different compared to the Canada West. Both of those things made it a cool learning experience.”

Finding her wings

Physical reps are one thing, but Ward didn’t stop there. She also focused on the mental side of her game.

She said she connected with an old coach, Ashley Lowndes, to talk about the importance of not playing scared.

“Previously, when I was out there, I was the person who was scared to make a bad play,” Ward said.

"All summer we talked about playing loose, playing like myself and not holding back. … After all our chats, it felt like I was making a breakthrough in my mind.”

It didn’t take long for Ward’s teammates to notice the improvements.

“In her first start of the year at [Grant] MacEwan, I turned to someone and said it was like I could see her wings spread,” said fifth-year libero Maddison Maichin. "She was flying around, confident and being herself on and off the court — it was nice to see.”

TRU head coach Chad Grimm said it’s been great to watch Ward find consistency, and said she’s “earned everything she’s gotten” so far this season.

“Her story is a good lesson for everyone and it’s one that will translate into the real world after volleyball,” he said.

"You don’t graduate college and immediately become the CEO of a company. You have to work for promotions, climb the ladder and chase new opportunities. Nothing gets handed to you because you have spent a few years in one place."

She has already appeared in 46 sets this year and is third on the team with 112 kills.

Momentum is building

Ward’s emergence this year has allowed Maria Dancheva to slide back in the middle, with Turkish star Rida Erlalelitepe flanked on the other side and fourth-year setter Libby Meldrum keeping defences on their toes.

Meldrum was named Canada West player of the week after recording 77 assists in a pair of 3-0 blanking over the defending national champs from the University of Manitoba last weekend at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Fifth-year middle Faith Christensen said it was a weekend for the books.

“In my five years of being here, that was one of the best Friday and Saturday performances that we have put together,” she said. "We played with a fire inside all weekend and we left it all out there."

The WolfPack have rattled off six-straight wins, undefeated on the road all season — a continuation of the program’s trajectory over the last handful of years.

They’ve improved each year and grown as a group. The majority of this year’s roster is players in their third or fourth seasons.

“We definitely lacked a certain mindset in my first year, but we have bought into the process over time, built confidence, worked hard in practice each day to the point where we expect to win every time we step out onto the court,” Machin said.

Tough test in new year

TRU has earned a breather after playing six consecutive weekends following a Week 1 bye. Once exams have finished, players will head their separate ways for the holidays before returning to prepare for a top-heavy start to their second half.

Waiting for them in the New Year will be the Trinity Western University Spartans (7-3), University of the Fraser Valley Cascades (5-5) and University of Alberta Golden Bears (8-2).

Grimm said his squad will have to be prepared.

“Every weekend can be tough in the Canada West. Those three teams were all ranked in the top five during the preseason poll, so we need to return to the level we are at right now quickly,” he said.

"The girls have already proven this year that we can compete and beat some of the best in the country if we play our brand of volleyball. If we continue to do that, we will be successful and put ourselves in good position for the playoffs."

The WolfPack begin the second half of their season on Jan. 9 at TWU in Langley. They will return to the TCC on Jan. 23 to host the UFV Cascades at 5:30 p.m.