CPKC Holiday Train will roll through Thompson, Shuswap regions raising money for local food banks

Photo: Canadian Pacific Kansas City The CPKC Holiday Train will be rolling across the Thompson and Shuswap regions to raise money for local food banks

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train will be rolling into town with a free half-hour holiday concert from the Barenaked Ladies and a goal to raise money for local food banks.

“We are thrilled to send this beautiful train filled with lights and music to spread the joy of the season and support the giving spirit of the holidays by assisting people experiencing food insecurity,” said Keith Creel, CPKC president and CEO, in a statement.

“It's incredible to see communities come together every year to celebrate the holidays while supporting local food banks.”

The holiday train rolls across Canada and the United States each November and December.

CPKC makes a donation to the local food bank at every stop, and encourages attendees to make their own donations as well.

Since the holiday train started in 1999, it has raised more than $26.1 million and 5.4 million pounds of food for local food banks.

This year, the holiday train will roll into Revelstoke on Dec. 17 for a performance at 2:45 p.m. on Victoria Street. Then the train will move on to Sicamous for a show at 5:15 p.m. at Highway 1 and Silver Sands Road.

The holiday train will arrive in Canoe at 6:45 p.m. that same evening for a performance at 50 Street and Canoe Beach Drive. After that, the train will head to Salmon Arm for a show at 8 p.m. at Lake Shore Drive NE. The final show of the day will be in Notch Hill at 9:30 p.m. at 1639 Notch Hill Rd.

On Dec. 18, the holiday train will be in Chase at 2:45 p.m. at Shuswap Avenue and Ash Drive.

In Kamloops, the train will arrive at 5 p.m. for a show at the Sandman Centre on Lorne Street. The train will keep rolling to Savona for a performance at 7:05 p.m. Finally, the holiday train will head to Ashcroft for an 8:45 p.m. show at Railway Avenue and Fifth Street.

Anyone attending a CPKC Holiday Train show is encouraged to bring a cash or non-perishable food item donation for the local food bank. Stations will be set up at each performance to collect donations.

For more information about the Holiday Train and a full schedule of events, visit the CPKC website.