Kamloops Blazers unveil promos, ticket packs to celebrate holiday season

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Isa Guram celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 in overtime.

The Kamloops Blazers will play three more homes games before the calendar flips to 2026, and the WHL club is offering ticket deals and merchandise for fans to help them celebrate this holiday season.

Anyone looking to score Blazers gear ahead of Christmas Day can check out the team store, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

The Blazers have home games left on the 2025 schedule — Dec. 17 versus the Tri-City Americans, Dec. 27 against the Calgary Hitmen and Dec. 30 against the Prince George Cougars.

Holiday ticket packs are available, which include two tickets and a toque for $50 plus fees. For more information, stop by the Sandman Centre box office or call 250-828-3339.

Upcoming promotions

• Dec. 17 vs. Tri-City: One lucky fan will take home a downtown Kamloops prize pack worth $500

• Dec. 27 vs. Calgary: Fundraising puck toss to support MADD Canada

• Dec. 30 vs. Prince George: First 1,500 fans receive a 2026 Kamloops Blazers calendar

The team store and the Blazers Office and the Box Office will be closed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.