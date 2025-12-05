Kamloops MLA Milobar considering run at B.C. Conservative leadership

Photo: Contributed Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar (left) was one of 20 members of the B.C. Conservative Party who signed a letter this week calling for leader John Rustad (right) to resign.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar says he will consider running to be the next leader of the B.C. Conservatives after John Rustad was ousted following a raucous couple of days in Victoria.

Milobar was one of 20 MLAs who signed a letter that came to light Wednesday saying a majority of the caucus had lost support for Rustad as leader.

“It wasn't an easy decision to make — John's done a lot of good for the party,” Milobar said Thursday.

“Ultimately, I was very clear that we needed to try to get a kickstart of a refresh as a party, and it became very apparent that the only way to do that would be a leadership race.”

Milobar confirmed to Castanet that running for the B.C. Conservative Party’s leadership is something he will consider.

“It's something I will now turn my mind to and give some serious thought to," he said.

"But that clock didn't really start ticking until we had some pretty clear line of sight and direction as to what the future of the party was shaping up to be."

He added that launching a campaign is a “big commitment” and he'll have to have conversations with family and supporters. He said he also first wants to see what timelines and structure around a leadership race is in place before making that commitment.

Milobar, a former Kamloops mayor who has also served as MLA as a member of the BC Liberal and BC United caucus, said his political life has been about making the community a better place, and being leader of the B.C. Conservatives “would be another role to help advance that goal.”

Milobar said he’s not sure how long it will take for the party to determine its next leader, noting a committee will need to be struck to determine rules and timelines for the race, and these processes usually take several months.

Recent polling suggests the B.C. Conservatives would trail the NDP by more than five points with Milobar leading the party.

Opposition grew louder

Milobar said there was “no one singular defining moment” that he felt Rustad needed to resign.

He said he didn't want to get into the specifics of his reasons, but noted some of the more public controversies and increasing uproar from supporters were things to consider.

“It was just a compilation of various touch-point events, some maybe bigger and more in the public eye than some other less known things and things like that,” Milobar said.

“Ultimately, it really came down to the feedback I was getting from people in my own riding and supporters and things of that nature. ... At a certain point, you have a duty to convey that back to the broader group.”

Rustad faced a number of controversies during his time helming the party, including an exodus of MLAs kicked out of the party and a ballot-stuffing scandal in Kelowna.

“Politics is a funny profession that we're in," Milobar said. "The same people that were telling me they think it's time that John needs to go were also the ones, at the same time, saying how they do like him personally. And I agree with that."

Party still growing

The letter calling for Rustad’s resignation was signed confidentially by 20 of the 39 Conservative MLAs.

Rustad told reporters gathered at the legislature Thursday he is resigning to avoid a civil war in the party. He will remain on as an MLA, but will not run again in the next election.

Neither of Milobar’s nearby caucus colleagues — Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer and Fraser-Nicola MLA Tony Luck — were among those seeking Rustad's ouster.

Asked where the misalignment is in the party, Milobar told Castanet he doesn’t think there's a “massive fracture point” by any means.

“It's still a party that's growing and learning who it is and that's what a leadership race will help define,” Milobar said.

He said he feels several credible candidates will emerge with their own vision for how to move the party forward.

Must broaden appeal

Milobar, who was an outspoken critic of Rustad and the upstart Conservatives before he joined following BC United's implosion last year, said he thinks there’s still a "massive runway” to show British Columbians they are the right-of-centre party for the province.

South Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford, a former BC United MLA like Milobar, has been installed as interim leader.

With a number of BC United candidates crossing the street to join the Conservatives during the last election, Luck said “there’s a big fear among a lot of us” that the party will become BC United 2.0, and he wants the party to remain conservative.

Milobar said he understands what Luck is saying, but the party needs to appeal to a broad base of voters if it wants to form government, so it can “make the dramatic changes we need to see in B.C. to improve healthcare, to improve crime and safety, to improve affordability.”

“That doesn't mean we stray away from our conservative roots and ideals,” Milobar said.

Milobar said the next leader of their party needs to be “unafraid to have those broader base policy discussions, landing on a direction and guiding that direction” so the party can get behind that policy decision and move forward.