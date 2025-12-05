SD73's new superintendent expected to start in February

Photo: SD73 Mike St. John has been appointed as the Kamloops-Thompson School District's new superintendent and CEO.

It’s been a 30 year love affair with education for Mike St. John, the man tapped to take over SD73’s top job in the new year.

St. John was announced as the new superintendent of schools and CEO of the Kamloops-Thompson School District last month. Recruitment efforts began in September.

He’ll take over for current superintendent Mike McKay, who's been with SD73 since July. McKay will help with the leadership transition as St. John eyes an early to mid-February start in SD73.

He comes to Kamloops by way of the District School Board of Niagara in Ontario. He’s held a number of positions over his 30 year career, from classroom teacher, to principal, to district leadership.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, St. John said he never set out to become a district superintendent, but he felt his experience and background could be a strong match when he saw SD73 was looking for someone to fill the role.

“I’ve loved every job, I thought every job I had was the best job in education,” he said.

“Then often you get tapped on the shoulder, ‘hey, this might be a good opportunity,’ or you see a challenge and you raise your hand and say I think I could do that, and I think I could make a difference.”

St. John said it was SD73’s strategic plan that caught his eye, saying it balances the intellectual learning of students with personal growth, while preparing them for the future.

He said a part of that work is making sure students feel a sense of belonging in schools, and differentiating between their needs to ensure they’re met on a personalized basis.

“We need to know every one of our students, and I think that’s what I believed in for 30 years,” he said.

“I feel that’s, in my experience, has made this a good match between what the strat plan says, what the trustees and the board I think we’re looking for and what I’m able to draw on from my collective work with groups.”

St. John was a recipient of Canada's Outstanding Principal Award in 2012 for his work to address barriers faced by students.

McKay and secretary-treasurer Harold Cull were hired on until Dec. 31 following the sudden departure of former superintendent Rhonda Nixon in July.

Some trends in the district have also begun to shift, including enrolment beginning to flatten and cuts to this year’s budget amid financial pressures.

St. John said one of his priorities will “absolutely” be to make sure the school district is on stable ground. He said the plan to do that will be mapped out with SD73’s senior team, stakeholders, member groups and unions.

He said he’ll be working day to day to build trust with those groups in order to forge a common path forward.

“They will know that my approach is going to be — we ask before we react,” St. John said. “We’re not going to do something without asking the right question, and maybe asking it two or three different ways.”

He also said “ruthlessly” protecting the district’s workers will allow them to their best work, and in turn better support students.

“Collaboration is the greatest way to improve an organization, it's not easy but it's the most effective when people share practices, and share ideas, and share opinions and provide feedback,” he said.

Asked if he expects the work will be different in B.C. compared to his current role in St. Catherine's, Ont., St. John said no. He said while districts may have different plans or approaches, the work is always focused on student success.

He said students need leaders in schools who are “authentic and real.”

“That’s what they will get from me,” he said. “I don’t want them calling me superintendent St. John when I walk into a school, I’ll be Mike.”