Interior Health says dozens of people have used Kamloops complex care beds since 2023

Photo: Castanet FILE - A sign on an Interior Health building in the 200-block of Lansdowne Street in downtown Kamloops.

About three dozen people have been through a complex care home in Kamloops since the program was launched more than two years ago, according to an Interior Health director.

The province announced the roll-out of this specialized housing program for Kamloops in January 2023, promising a total of 20 beds. Since then, four complex care homes have been opened in different neighbourhoods, offering a total of 19 beds.

Jessica Mensinger, IH clinical operations direction for mental health and addictions, said the beds are nearly all full, with one space in the process of being filled as IH follows up with people who have been referred to this program.

She said since 2023, 35 people have accessed complex care housing in Kamloops, staying for varying lengths of time depending on their situation.

“If it's a good fit for somebody, and somebody comes into the program and is getting what they want and need from it, we’re not moving them along. But we do have people who move on to market housing or to other living arrangements — and their timelines are all different,” Mensinger said.

Complex care facilities offer voluntary support services and housing for people with significant health needs, including mobility challenges, brain injuries and mental health and substance us challenges.

Mensinger said clients who have been referred to complex care housing face myriad issues that have caused “significant barriers” accessing healthcare resources and social supports, and have had difficulty maintaining other types of housing.

“Complex care really gives us an opportunity to ensure that a person has a safe and stable home while accessing care, and we're able to deliver a lot of that directly in the home,” Mensinger said.

She said staff, including nurses, social workers, cultural life skills workers, recreation therapists and psychiatrists, will visit the four homes each day to prove health care and other types of programs.

IH partners with a contracted organization. Active Care Youth and Adult Services, which helps provide 24/7 staff.

According to Mensinger, those who move on from complex care are connected to other care teams if this is what the client wants and needs.

Mensinger said complex care housing is a relatively new concept, but she’s seen how it offers a place to land for people who have struggled to maintain housing and their health, or have been in “fairly regular crises in our community.”

“Seeing individuals in our community who have struggled, in many ways, feel safe and secure and feel a sense of home and belonging is such a good start, and opens the doors for us to provide some of those clinical services that are also important,” she said.

The locations of the four complex care sites aren’t publicly disclosed, with IH saying in past years it wants to protect the privacy of the residents’ homes.

A purpose-built complex care site has been proposed for a site on the Columbia Precinct, a tract of land in downtown Kamloops owned by the provincial government.

The three-storey building is planned to include 20 studio homes with kitchenettes and private bathrooms, a central kitchen and communal dining area, amenity spaces, and clinical spaces for on-site care.

Mensinger said plans are still in the works with the provincial Ministry of Health regarding this development, but noted the expansion of complex care beds is needed in Kamloops.

“There’s much more need in our community than what we have,” she said.