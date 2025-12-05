More than 150 homes took part in FireSmart incentive program, City of Kamloops says

Photo: Castanet Crews work to remove a cedar from the front yard of a home in North Kamloops.

More than 150 Kamloops households participated this year in a program offering financial incentives in exchange for completing FireSmart projects around their properties.

Glen Cheetham, City of Kamloops climate and sustainability manager, said there has been “a lot of interest” for the program throughout 2025.

“We've seen tremendous uptake in this program, which involves residents agreeing to undertake a FireSmart assessment,” he told a city council committee last week.

“The results of that assessment may make recommendations, and make them eligible for an incentive for up to $800 to remove problematic cedar and juniper vegetation near the home.”

Kathleen Cahoon, City of Kamloops FireSmart coordinator, said in May the municipality had been working through a backlog of assessment requests, with plenty of households having expressed interest in taking part.

The city has allocated $80,000 each year for three years for the FireSmart initiative. Cheetham said the city has also received grant funding from Intact Insurance to offer rebates to homeowners for this program.