A Way Home Kamloops raising funds to support youth with ninth annual campout

Photo: A Way Home Kamloops A Way Home Kamloops' ninth annual Campout to End Youth Homelessness is returning the night of Friday, Dec. 5.

A Way Home Kamloops is preparing for another year of Campout to End Youth Homelessness, with the aim of raising $100,000.

The ninth annual campout will be held on Friday, Dec. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park on the North Shore. People can also attend virtually via Zoom.

The annual event is held to raise awareness and visibility of the conditions homeless youth encounter, while also raising funds for the non-profit society.

This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000, and A Way Home Kamloops executive director Tangie Genshorek said that money will go directly to purchasing a van.

Genshorek told Castanet Kamloops Indigenous and Metis youth are over-represented among the homeless and at-risk population, and the van would be used to transport those in their programs to cultural activities.

“Visiting culturally significant sites, collecting medicine, just spending time outside — being able to take them out very often is key,” she said.

“Another use is just all kinds of activities outside of our program, so going to training events inside Kamloops, outside Kamloops, recreational activities, field trips, camping, just being able to get our youth out.”

She said the van would also be used to move people’s belongings when they move in, out or between the non-profit’s programs.

Genshorek said the campout isn’t intended to emulate the experience of being homeless, rather to give campers insight into the conditions homeless youth encounter.

“Around young people in particular, if we can understand that, if we can mitigate trauma that young people accrue, it’s going to make it easier for them to find a way out before they become entrenched,” she said.

“Most of the people on the street at older ages were homeless when they were young as well, so if we can find a way to help people when they’re young, the earlier the better, the less trauma they have to endure, the better chance they have of success.”

Genshorek said this year also marks the fifth year since the organization's founder Katherine McParland passed away, and she'll be remembered "in a special way" during this year's campout.

As of Thursday afternoon, about $30,000 has already been raised towards A Way Home Kamloops’ fundraising goal.

Donations will continue to be collected following the campout and through January.

Those interested in joining the campout can register online.