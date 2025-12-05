Kamloops United Church set to host Sunday worship downtown for first time since 2024 fire

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St.

Worshippers will file in to a downtown Kamloops church this weekend for the first time since it was gutted by fire more than 15 months ago.

According to the Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St., occupancy will be permitted in the building as of Saturday, with Sunday worship slated to take place in the newly rebuilt space.

A fire broke out inside the church on Aug. 13, 2024, sending black smoke billowing out of a skylight atop the building. Investigators eventually determined the cause to be electrical.

The church was insured and was able to operate out of locations on the North Shore and in Aberdeen while repair work was carried out downtown.

Sunday worship starts at 10 a.m.