Kamloops Tim Hortons raise $10K for new accessible playground at BC Wildlife Park

Photo: Josh Dawson BC Wildlife Park officials were at the Orchards Walk Tim Hortons location on Thursday, Dec. 4 to celebrate raising more than $20,000 through the Smile Cookie campaign, half of which will go to the park.

The BC Wildlife Park's fundraising efforts for a new accessible playground have received a $10,000 boost thanks to some tasty Tim Hortons cookies.

Kamloops Tim Hortons locations raised more than $20,000 this year through the annual Smile Cookie campaign, with half of the proceeds going to the BC Wildlife Park and the other half to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

The BC Wildlife Park has received more than $30,000 from the campaign over the last three years, and executive director Glenn Grant said the cash will go toward a new accessible playground.

“There’s a lot of great causes in the community and they’ve helped a lot of people out, so for us to be named the beneficiary for multiple years is pretty special,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

Grant said the $1.3-million playground project has been years in the making while the park worked to assemble the necessary funds. About 70 per cent of the cost has been covered.

“This is going to go to helping us complete that project this summer,” Grant said.

“We’re at the point where we have a lot of the money in hand in the bank and we can get started with the demolition.”

He said work is expected to pick up in February or March.

Kamloops Tim Hortons owner Pratik Thakkar said the wildlife park was first chosen as the recipient several years ago, when it was struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said all funds raised stay in the community to help local causes.

“They were looking at building a children’s place over there, so we decided, OK let’s just contribute to that,” he said.

“Essentially sowing acorns so that they’re going to grow into the future — opportunities for kids within our communities.”