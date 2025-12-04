GoFundMe launched to support family of Kamloops woman found dead

Photo: RCMP Sheri-Lynn Bissonnette was found deceased Monday morning

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a Kamloops woman who was found dead on Monday, days after she was reported missing.

Sheri-Lynn Bissonnette, 57, was reported missing on Wednesday. Police said she was last seen leaving her Kamloops home.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Bissonnette’s family three days ago. As of Thursday, it was within striking distance of its $16,000 goal.

"Sheri was a warm and loving mother, wife, daughter, friend, nurse and active community member whose care and kindness touched all that knew her,” the post reads.

"This fundraiser is to support her family with funeral costs, time away from work and the many unforeseen expenses that come with such a sudden loss."

After Bissonnette's body was found on Monday, Mounties said they do not suspect foul play.