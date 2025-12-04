New Sun Rivers cafe opens doors, aspires to be community hub

Photo: Bella Rasmussen Riverbrew Cafe held its grand opening in Sun Rivers on Dec. 1.

A new cafe has swung open its doors in Sun Rivers, the first coffee shop in the neighbourhood.

Riverbrew Cafe opened on Monday in Sun Rivers Commons on Talasa Way, and owner Bella Rasmussen said nearly 200 customers stopped in on the first day.

Rasmussen said she's worked for about a decade in the restaurant industry and recently finished her master’s in business administration at Thompson Rivers University. She said she wanted to put that experience and education to use.

“Everyone was talking with me, we should have a cafe in this new commercial building that’s going in and I was waiting for someone else to do it,” she said.

“No one did it, so I did it. I love the restaurant industry and I love community, so to have a little community spot here in this neighbourhood was kind of the perfect next career move for me.”

Rasmussen said Sun Rivers is a major walking community, but she didn’t feel there was somewhere to walk to.

She said she wants her cafe to be a community hub with a “home kitchen” vibe. She noted a playground adjacent to her location, hoping it will bring in families with children.

“I just want to make it kind of the place to go and for the community, kind of the heart where you meet people,” Rasmussen said.

“I’m hoping to bring in people from Kamloops, not just Sun Rivers, because it can be a place for the whole city.”

She added that the cafe is sourcing its coffee from Enderby-based roastery Frog Friendly Coffee, and she wants to use as many local products as she’s able to.

Rasmussen added the cafe’s dirty sodas menu has been a hit with customers so far.

The cafe is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.