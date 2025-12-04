Kamloops News

Kamloops-area MLAs look to future after Rustad removed as B.C. Conservative leader

MLAs say Rustad is out

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. Conservative Party says John Rustad has been removed as party leader, but Rustad says he's "not going anywhere."

Three Kamloops-area B.C. Conservative MLAs say John Rustad has been ousted as party leader, despite confusion in the ranks following a chaotic day in Victoria.

The B.C. Conservative Party announced Wednesday that Rustad had been "removed" as leader of the Opposition and a caucus vote installed MLA Trevor Halford as interim leader. Earlier in the day, 20 Conservative MLAs penned a letter saying they'd lost confidence in Rustad and wanted him out.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer and Fraser-Nicola MLA Tony Luck said they were not among those seeking Rustad's ouster. Stamer, Luck and Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar each told Castanet on Wednesday that Halford is the party's new leader.

Stamer, who is new to provincial politics and the B.C. Conservatives, thanked Rustad for his leadership of the party and wished him the best. He was coy when asked if he would like Rustad to stay on as leader.

“I don’t really want to get into the nuts and bolts of that, I think there’s lots of things that have been going on in the party and I just think that as a caucus we want to move forward,” he said.

“Caucus seems to want to move through some of the processes that we have and at the end of the day Trevor Halford is our leader, there’ll be a process of going through a leadership race and all those good things that come from that.”

Strong leader wanted

Luck said he was “extremely disappointed” by the announcement and said he felt bad for Rustad. He described him as a mentor figure who built much of the party’s popularity over the last several years.

“I hate to say this, and I'm not being disloyal to John at all, I wish he could come back in, we would say, ‘Hey reset,’ but I don't think it's going to happen,” Luck said.

“We need to really find a strong leader moving forward here, so I would have preferred this to happen maybe a little bit differently and continue to work with John and see what we could have done there.”

Milobar, who was an outspoken critic of Rustad and the Conservatives before he joined following BC United's implosion last year, did not answer the phone when Castanet called on Wednesday.

He confirmed via text message that Halford is the guy but stopped short of offering a ringing endorsement.

"The party has recognized him as interim leader, and as a result so do I," Milobar said.

Stamer said his focus right now is on his role as forestry critic, and Luck said he believes there is strong support for the B.C. Conservative Party.

Both Stamer and Luck said the party has plenty of experienced MLAs who want to hold the NDP accountable.

“That's kind of what our focus will be in the next coming months,” Stamer said.

“And then if, for whatever reason, we have an election, we're ready. That's really kind of the focus of the caucus right now.”

'Professionally incapacitated'

Despite the party’s news release, Rustad took to social media to say he was “not going anywhere.”

Rustad cited the party's constitution, which says the only ways to remove a leader are death, incapacitation, resignation or a leadership review. The news release said Rustad was removed because he was "professionally incapacitated."

Some Conservative MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday continued to call Rustad their leader despite the news release, as well.

Speaker Raj Chouhan said a written statement would be issued "in due course," while the Conservative caucus held discussions into Wednesday night.

In October the party’s president and most of its board executives called on Rustad to quit over "chaos" in the official Opposition ranks, which he refused to do. Since last year’s election, the party’s 44 seats have been whittled down to 39 — some being forced out and others leaving of their accord.

Stamer said he doesn’t believe there is devision within the party. He said “this is kind of a galvanizing moment" and constituents want the caucus to be ready come the next election.

“This is where everyone's come together on this, and when you look at the polls, I mean, if we had an election today, the polls are telling us that we would win, regardless of some of the things that are out there,” he said.

Luck said the party has to “get our act together” and it will important to choose a new party leader who can move the party in the right direction. He said Rustad’s removal “has to be a pivotal moment.”

“If we’re going to go through all this blood letting and what’s happening right now, we have got to come out better and stronger on the other end,” he said.

BC United redux?

With a number of BC United candidates crossing the lane to join the Conservatives during the last election, Luck said “there’s a big fear amongst a lot of us” that the party will become BC United 2.0.

He said he wants the party to remain Conservative, and that British Columbians “are depending on us.” He hopes to party can pull together and he has no plans of leaving.

Asked whether he's heard conversations of MLAs leaving the party, he said he's heard comments in the heat of the moment suggesting some might leave. Luck said he believes those emotions will settle after some time.

Luck said he believes there is “too much inertia” and animosity against Rustad for him to lead the party again, ut he also doesn’t think a new leader has emerged yet.

“I just hope that if John was the thing that was holding people back, that they get on board now,” he said.

“If John's been the problem, there he goes. He's gone, but I'm still uncomfortable. I don't know if we have a real plan for this.”

— with files from Michael Potestio and The Canadian Press