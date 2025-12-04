Kamloops News

Photo booths set up in TNRD building to support BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund

Festive photos benefit Cheer

Photo: BCICF Christmas Cheer Kristen Morgan, YMCA staff member, poses in the Christmas cabin photo booth set up in the TNRD building atrium.

Plenty of visitors have been posing at a pair of holiday photo booths set up in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District atrium, with the festive pictures taken in return for a donation to the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station is set up at 465 Victoria St. until Dec. 19, available for photo drop-ins from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We are seeing a lot of friend groups come in together and get their photo taken. And those are our favourite, obviously — because they're just willing to have fun with us,” Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, told Castanet Kamloops.

A country cabin, complete with a decorated Christmas tree, cowboy hats and a lasso, sits across the atrium from a decorated desk and printer, set up to look like an office Christmas party.

Volunteers help take photos, which are sent immediately to visitors by text or email.

Noonan said plenty of families are stopping by to get holiday pictures, including a mother and daughter duo from Williams Lake.

“The mom had never had a Christmas photo taken of her ever, so her and her daughter had this beautiful photo of the two of them,” Noonan said.

“We have had some really nice pictures of mom and dad, where their kids may have never had a photo of them, or very few. We email it to them, and they send it out to their families. So that's really heartwarming."

While people stop to get their picture taken, they have the opportunity to learn more about the three charities benefiting from this year’s Christmas Cheer Fund, including the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism, and Kamloops Immigrant Services.

Kristen Morgan, Y staff member, was on site to speak with visitors about the work being done in the community by the legacy Christmas Cheer recipient, which supports women and families fleeing domestic violence.

Noonan said the community has been giving generously this year.

“We’re having lots of people come in and they're making a special trip down just so that they can support Christmas Cheer — but it's not so busy that we don't have time to have fun and and take photos. We’re just having joyful, happy times,” Noonan said.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), and Castanet Kamloops at 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station can be found in the TNRD building at 465 Victoria St. (open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday).