Kruger says business in Kamloops is good as fibre shortage forces mill closure on Vancouver Island

Pulp mill 'running smoothly'

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kruger Kamloops Pulp Mill

Things are "running smoothly" at the Kamloops pulp mill on Mission Flats, even amid dire news in the industry with the looming closure of a long-running mill on Vancouver Island.

Domtar announced Tuesday that it’s closing the Crofton pulp mill on Vancouver Island, leaving about 350 employees out of work. Poor pricing for pulp and a lack of access to affordable fibre in B.C. were blamed.

Kruger, which purchased the Kamloops pulp mill from Domtar in 2022, told Castanet business is good in the Tournament Capital.

"The Kruger Kamloops Pulp Mill is running smoothly and continues to deliver quality products to its global customers," Kruger spokeswoman Marie-Claude Tremblay told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday.

“We are actively investing in our mill to sustain future generations and keep seeking alternative solutions to secure fibre supply. We continue to call on the government to make fibre more economically available for the industry, which is foundational for our community and our province.”

A similar sentiment was echoed Wednesday during question period in the B.C. legislature, where B.C. Conservative forestry critic and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer blasted the NDP government in the wake of the Crofton closure.

Stamer said there are clear solutions to aid the forestry sector — like streamlining wood fibre access, faster permits and approvals and reducing operating and administration costs — and he blamed Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar for failing to take such actions.

“When is this forests minister going to do what everyone in this industry has been asking, pleading, yelling [for] before another mill shuts down?” Stamer said.

Parmar pointed to economic factors like tariffs, volatile markets and low lumber prices, adding the sector has been boom or bust for decades, and touted committing to stabilizing and transforming forestry to prevent layoffs in the future.

Stamer described the sawmill closure in question period as a “dumpster fire” occurring under the watch of the NDP.

Parmer apologized to the impacted workers that their lives are being disrupted, but noted they’re not alone.

“B.C.’s forests sector, Mr. Speaker, is facing significant challenges, but we also know that it's not just British Columbia’s — forest sectors across Canada and around the world are facing significant challenges,” Parmar said.

Parmar said the government would “leave no stone unturned” in an effort to ensure the Crofton facility “has every ability to explore opportunities to ensure that it can produce good paying, family-supporting forestry jobs.”

The Kamloops pulp mill on Mission Flats Road employs about 350 people, paying approximately $5 million per year to the City of Kamloops in property taxes.

The mill opened on Nov. 30, 1965, under the Kamloops Pulp and Paper Company name. In 1971, Weyerhaeuser bought the facility and operated it until 2007, when it sold to Domtar.