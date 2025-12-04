Kamloops News

Missing 18-year-old last seen in downtown Kamloops, police say

Mounties seek missing teen

Photo: Castanet FILE - An RCMP shoulder patch on an officer's uniform.

UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP reported Thursday afternoon that Jurrius had been located.

Kamloops police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

In a news release, RCMP Staff Sgt. Andy Lot said Haylee Jurrius, 18, was last seen on Nov. 30 at about 11 a.m. in the downtown Kamloops area.

Lot said it’s out of character for Jurrius to go missing and not be in contact with her family and friends, and police and family are worried for her well-being.

“Given Haylee’s age and the circumstances, we are asking anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle to please contact us right away,” Lot said.

“Even a small detail could help us bring [her] home safely.”

Jurrius is a white woman with dark brown hair, who stands five-foot-six and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long blue winter jacket and light blue jeans.

Her vehicle was described as a beat-up blue and silver Toyota truck.

Anyone who sees Jurrius is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.