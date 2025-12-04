Kamloops News

Kamloops family's 'pay it forward' project grows thanks to support from community

Garage is loaded with gifts

Photo: Kristen Holliday Bruce and Cathy Unwin have been buying and collecting toys, clothing and all manner of other items to host a free Christmas shop for families in need.

What started as a way for an Aberdeen family to pay it forward during the holidays has snowballed into a community-wide effort to gather toys and gifts for a free Christmas shop, set up for dozens of Kamloops families who need support.

Bruce and Cathy Unwin’s garage is packed with toys, food, clothing, puzzles and books. Items are being sorted and arranged on tables and shelves as the couple prepares to host the free shopping day.

“We figured we’d do this for 10 to 15 families, and we had to adjust our goal as we went along because we just kept getting so much stuff,” Cathy said.

She said thanks to the amount of people who have pitched in, they estimate they have enough items for more than 50 families.

“The community support was unbelievable. We can barely move in our garage right now.”

Many hands pitching in

Cathy said the family always does something to help others during the holiday season. This year, Bruce spent the summer building wooden toy treasure chests, thinking they could fill them with toys for kids to give away at Christmas.

“We just went out and bought a whole bunch of toys and figured we'll give the rest away — and then I got a little carried away with buying toys,” Cathy said.

“Then my daughter decided she wanted to get involved, so she bought some more toys. And my grandkids decided they wanted to get involved. So this just started snowballing.”

That’s when Cathy’s daughter, Sam, suggested putting a call-out to the Aberdeen community to see if anyone had any gently used items to donate.

“Well, it just exploded from there,” Cathy said.

The couple said they’ve since been collecting items from all over Kamloops, including a collection of children’s bikes, art and drawing supplies, games, ice skates and stuffed animals.

“We’ve spent the last two and a half months cleaning toys, cleaning up the bikes — and we built so many puzzles,” Cathy said, noting they had to make sure all the pieces were present and accounted for.

With Sam’s help, they set up a way for interested families to sign up online to take part in the Christmas shop, which will open on Dec. 13. Depending on how many items the Unwins collect, an online program will randomly select the maximum number of families that can participate.

Cathy said about 100 families have signed up, expressing interest in being invited to the free shopping day. A few volunteers will help out as the families select their items. A table will be set up to offer gift wrapping, and they've also prepared a table full of stocking stuffers.

'Paying it forward'

Cathy said it’s been important for her to give back to people in need ever since she was the recipient of community support during a difficult point in her life. At that time, her former husband had left her and their two young children, and she didn’t have much income.

“Our first Christmas alone — it was going to be horrible. And there was a knock on my door Christmas Eve. I open the door, and a parade of people just started bringing in boxes and boxes and boxes of food and clothing and toys for my kids,” she said.

"I've been paying it forward ever since. At first it was just a little bit here and there, because it was rough. But as my situation improved, we did a little bit more and a little bit more.”

She said they have been “blown away” by the support they’ve received from the community for this initiative.

“The need is great, but the giving is great too. And there's a lot of good people in this community,” she said.