Kamloops neurosurgeon files lawsuit after insurer refuses to pay $37K bill for injured tourist's emergency spinal fusion

Photo: RIHF FILE - An operating room inside Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A Kamloops neurosurgeon is suing an insurance provider and a claims management company, alleging they wrongly refused to pay a $37,000 bill for an emergency surgery he performed on an Australian skier who showed up at Royal Inland Hospital with a severely fractured spine.

In a notice of claim filed last week in Kamloops provincial court, Dr. Ferdinand Matanaj alleges Global Excel Management and Zurich Insurance Company acted improperly, unreasonably and in bad faith when handling payment for a surgery he performed on Feb. 21, 2023.

According to the lawsuit, the patient was visiting Canada from Australia when he suffered severe injuries in a ski accident near Kamloops. Matanaj attended RIH and diagnosed the man with a severe and unstable spinal fracture requiring immediate surgery.

The doctor’s claim alleges that Global Excel verbally authorized the emergency procedure before it was performed. Matanaj said in his claim that he invoiced the company for $37,000 after the patient was discharged.

Global Excel is accused of then denying payment on the grounds that it was overpriced and not coded properly according to B.C.’s Medical Services Plan.

Matanaj said in the claim that he attempted to resolve the issue and submitted a new invoice, but payment was denied again. When he tried to file an appeal with the company, he said it was mishandled and did not proceed.

The lawsuit accuses Global Excel of improper claim handling, negligence and bad-faith conduct.

Matanaj wants $35,000 from the two defendants — the maximum that can be sought in B.C. small claims court.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.