Logan Lake community invited to Cram the Cruiser as Christmas donation drive kicks off
Spreading holiday cheer
Photo: Castanet
FILE - An RCMP shoulder patch on an officer's uniform.
Police in Logan Lake are inviting people in the community to take part in a toy drive on Friday.
Logan Lake RCMP, in partnership with the Logan Lake WHY Centre, is staging a Cram the Cruiser holiday donation drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the WHY Centre, 1 Opal Dr.
The Logan Lake RCMP’s annual initiative aims to support local children and youth by collecting cash donations or new, unwrapped toys to help brighten the holiday season for families in need.
Officers from the Logan Lake RCMP detachment will be on site in their iconic Red Serge, greeting attendees and assisting with donations.
