Kamloops chamber adds Christmas socks to Kami the Fish merch line

Stuff Kami into stockings

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce has added Christmas-themed socks to its line of Kami the Fish merchandise.

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce’s Kami the Fish merch line has received a festive update just in time for Christmas.

Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber’s executive director, said new Christmas-themed Kami socks can now be purchased online.

That’s in addition to the regular items already on offer, including socks, mugs, growlers, pins and stickers, among others.

“We thought for this year, let’s just do something like a stocking stuffer,” Pangilinan said.

Kami the Fish made his debut in 1967 as part of a push to draw vacationers to Kamloops. The design of the gun-toting cowboy trout is still owned by the chamber, which has been selling limited edition merchandise on and off since 2019.

“Every year we’ve just been slowly kind of bringing back more Kami merch,” Pangilinan said.

“All the merch that we’ve built over years, it’s all still here, and we try to sell it around the holidays because we know how much people love Kami around Christmas.”

To purchase Kami merchandise or to see what is available, click here.

Pangilinan said there's “some pretty fun stuff” planned for Kami in 2026 in celebration of the chamber’s 130th anniversary.