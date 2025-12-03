Sticky spill forced closure of Trans-Canada Highway for most of Tuesday
Traffic stuck after glue spill
Crews spent most of Tuesday dealing with a sticky situation on the Trans-Canada Highway after a commercial truck rolled and dumped more than 500 litres of roofing glue across the westbound lanes.
The crash took place shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday beneath the Lafarge Road exit overpass just east of Kamloops. According to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment, the truck was hauling roofing materials.
“Approximately 540 kilograms of roofing adhesive was released onto the roadway from five-gallon containers,” the ministry said in a spill response update.
The ministry said an environmental emergency response officer responded and determined no waterways were impacted.
The trucking company is required to clean up the spill. The ministry said the company hired a local contractor to deal with the mess.
The westbound lanes reopened at about 7 p.m.
