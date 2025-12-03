Kamloops News

Suspects pulled from stolen security vehicle by Kamloops Mounties

Men arrested at gunpoint

Two people were arrested at gunpoint overnight in a Kamloops parking lot after police stopped a security vehicle alleged to have been stolen in Salmon Arm.

According to police, Mounties were called after a security guard’s vehicle was stolen a little after 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300-block of Alexander Street in Salmon Arm.

“The vehicle was located by Kamloops RCMP officers and a traffic stop was attempted in Dallas,” RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said.

“The suspects fled from one officer but ran over the spike belt of another.”

Urano said the vehicle was driven on four flat tires into a parking lot on Dallas Drive.

Witness Giana Elizabeth, who lives nearby, said she was awoken by screeching tires followed by a crash a little after 1:30 a.m. She said police could be seen arresting two men and searching a security vehicle outside the Dallas Petro-Canada.

“The one cop had what looked like a weapon out, so I wasn’t sure how serious it was or what was going on,” Elizabeth told Castanet.

Police said two Salmon Arm men, 38 and 25, were arrested and are expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court at a later date.