Kamloops Food Bank sees year-over-year increase in clients as cost of living rises

'Need is great' for food bank

About a dozen people, including a few adults with young children in tow, filled carts and bags with grocery items including bread and fresh produce at the Kamloops Food Bank Monday morning.

Behind the front counter, volunteers sorted through boxes of eggs, pasta sauce and other food items — all part of an operation that works daily to feed an increasing number of residents who need a little extra support.

“I know it helps a lot of people. Prices are going up,” said Diane Way, who has been a Kamloops Food Bank volunteer for about three years.

According to a 2024 annual report, the number of people making visits to to the Kamloops Food Bank is up 80 per cent since 2021. The food bank served nearly 9,000 clients last year, who visited a total of 73,980 times.

The year-over-year increases are being tracked as life essentials get more expensive for many.

Volunteer Ian Fordyce said he's helped serve everyone from university students to people who have gone through a family crisis.

“We have families that look like they've got it all together financially, and then we find out they've lost two jobs so they can't afford the payments on their home or their rent,” he said.

“They come here to get food, and our job here is to put a bright face on everything and try and cheer them up and be very, very positive.”

Bernadette Siracky, Kamloops Food Bank president and CEO, said each individual and family who comes through the doors have their own story — but all live at or below the poverty line. Some people only need the food bank for a moment in time, while other clients need more long-term help.

“The need is great, and it continues to show itself at our door,” Siracky said.

She said she’s noticed a pattern in recent years, with the food bank helping to support more families where both partners are working, but are still struggling to make ends meet.

She noted recent data showing a living wage in Kamloops is now calculated to be $24.45 per hour — the rate a full-time worker needs to make in order to cover basic needs, participate in family and community life, and avoid financial insecurity.

Minimum wage in B.C. is $17.85 per hour.

“We have folks that are working full time, and when you're working full time on minimum wage, you are not making ends meet, and that's what we're here to do. We're here to support those folks,” Siracky said.

“We really are seeing an increase in people who are attempting to meet all of their basic needs just to exist — and need our support to ensure that they have healthy food.”

She said as the cost of living increases, it is particularly challenging for those who live on fixed incomes — including seniors or people on disability supports — to be able to afford the basics.

“We have many people that are coming here saying, ‘Listen, if it wasn't for the food bank, I don't know if I would be eating.’ People are paying their rent, their basic bills, and coming here for food support. So the fact that we can offer them healthy food as often as we can is a real gift,” she said.

Siracky said thanks to the Kamloops Food Bank’s food recovery program, which picks up 2.5 million pounds of food annually from local retailers, 73 per cent of the food distributed to clients is made up of healthy, perishable items.

Four refrigerated trucks operate seven days per week, picking up produce, meat, dairy.

Alongside serving individual clients, the Kamloops Food Bank also distributes food items to agencies that make meals, including the school district’s meal programs.

With client numbers going up year over year for the last five years, Siracky said she doesn’t see the need trending down.

“I don't see a solution around the corner, unfortunately. We see an increasing line — and we need to make sure that we are offering healthy food in a safe and respectful space, and I thank we do that really well,” she said.