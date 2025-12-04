Kamloops News

Rural IH hospitals to share doctors in effort to prevent overnight emergency room closures

Photo: Castanet FILE - An emergency room bed at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Rural hospitals in Clearwater, Lillooet, Princeton and Nakusp are taking part in a doctor-sharing pilot this month aimed at curbing overnight emergency room closures.

The program will see one physician working in person at one of the hospitals, working virtually alongside registered nurses on the ground in each location to provide care across all four emergency rooms.

If everything goes according to plan, Interior Health hopes it will help prevent future closures of rural emergency rooms.

Karen Cooper, executive director of clinical operations for IH West, said the pilot will see one of the four emergency rooms staffed with a physician on a given night. They will work overnight supporting two registered nurses working without a physician in each of the other three hospitals, connected virtually.

On-call doctors will be available in each of the communities should they be needed.

Could sweeten pot

Cooper said the model is meant to balance keeping ERs open while addressing the burden of overnight care, which IH heard from its doctors is a hindrance to staying in rural communities.

“The difficulty is having work-life balance when every third or fourth night, you’re staying up all night,” Cooper said last month at a meeting of the Thompson Regional Hospital District board.

She said doctors in the four pilot communities are champions of this model because it spreads out the overnight shift responsibility.

“Rather than requiring them to stay physically present at the site and up all night multiple times a month, they'll do that maybe one or two times a month and be the backup on the other nights,” Cooper told Castanet.

“This is kind of what we think is a sweet spot, and may lead to more retention of our physicians and maybe even attract some new ones.”

Cooper said IH looked at virtual care from across Canada before coming up with this proposal, and added that frequent overnight shifts are a significant factor in the retention of rural physicians.

Protocols in place

Cooper told the TRHD board Clearwater, Lillooet, Nakusp and Princeton were chosen because of their remoteness and history of ER closures. She also said the hospitals average only a few overnight visits each night, which makes them good test sites for the model.

She said the pilot only works if doctors in the communities are on call for the ER in the event of an urgent visit, which is determined based on a triage scale.

Cooper told Castanet that when patients visit the doctorless ERs in serious condition, the on-site nurses would automatically call in the physician and the virtual doctor would assist while they're in transit.

Ailments dealt with virtually would include earaches, rashes and urinary tract infections, among others.

“Those are the kinds of things that fit in that lower acuity,” Cooper said.

IH data shows about 14 per cent of visits to the pilot ERs are deemed "emergent" or "life and limb." Another 43 per cent are considered “urgent” and another 43 per cent are “less urgent” or “not urgent” at all.

More nurses on site

The pilot project will see all four sites staff two overnight registered nurses as opposed to the previous model of one overnight nurse.

Cooper said she thinks this has also been a barrier to recruitment — how daunting a task it can be to serve as the lone nurse covering a rural emergency room.

“I’m confident this new coverage model will lead to more recruitment and retention at our rural sites,” she said.

“You now have a buddy, and that makes all the difference.”

IH confirmed to Castanet that the pilot project remains on track to begin in December, but no start date has been set.