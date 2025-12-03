Kamloops News

Little change to SD73 class sizes compared to last year

Photo: Castanet There are 16 high school classes in SD73 above the maximum capacity of 30 students.

There are several high school classes above regulated capacity in the Kamloops-Thompson School District this fall, but staff say that's largely to the benefit of the classroom's learning environment.

According to a report that went before the board of education last month, as of Oct. 31, the average kindergarten class size was 17.5 students. For grades 1 to 3, it was 19.3 students, grades 4 to 7 was 24.3, and grades 8 to 12 were 23.3.

That’s a reduction of only 0.1 for kindergarten to grade 3 classes compared to last year, 0.4 higher in grades 4 to 7 and 0.5 higher in grades 8 to 12.

Schools in B.C. are required to keep kindergarten classes below 22 students. Grades 1 to 3 must be under 24, and classes from grades 4 to 12 are required to stay under 30 unless the class is appropriate for a large number of students.

Grant Reilly, assistant superintendent of early learning and elementary, noted the average class sizes in SD73 were well below those caps.

There were no elementary school classes with more than 30 students, but 16 high school classes were larger — many of them band or choir classes, and several International Baccalaureate Program classes.

Rick Kienlein, assistant superintendent of secondary education, told trustees the “instructional environment encourages large class participation” for those types of classes.

“Other classes that are over 30 are determined to be in a sound learning environment for two reasons,” Kienlein said. “One, they're within contractual allowances, and two, they may be at the request of the teacher.”

There were 17 high school classes with more than 30 students last year, compared to seven in 2023 and 14 in 2022.

Referring to a concert band class comprised of 51 students at Valleyview Secondary, trustee Shelley Sim asked if it was typical for band classes to reach that number of students.

“We have in the past, it ebbs and flows,” Kienlein said.

“I know when we look at instructors, they really welcome these kind of numbers — it means that they have strong, robust programs, so in their estimation, the more numbers they can get, the better.”

Enrolment in SD73 this year is slightly lower than last year but didn’t fall as steeply as forecasted. Enrolment began to taper off last year following several years of significant growth.