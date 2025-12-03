Kamloops News

Registration opening soon for City of Kamloops winter programs, swimming lessons

Winter programs on offer

Photo: KTW file photo People exercise on treadmills at the Tournament Capital Centre in Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops’ winter activity guide is now available, with exercise sessions, adaptive sports and cooking classes among the programs on offer.

In a news release, the city said registration for all its winter programs, including swimming lessons, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 9. Online registration starts at 6:30 a.m., and people can register over the phone or in person at 10 a.m.

The activity guide can be viewed online and hard copies can be picked up at locations around Kamloops, including city hall, municipal arenas and pools, local libraries and Kamloops Museum and Archives.

Copies of swim lesson schedules are available for pickup at the Tournament Capital Centre and Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre, and can also be viewed online.