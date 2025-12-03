Kamloops News

Repeat Kamloops thief sentenced to three months in jail for stealing tent from Walmart

A prolific shoplifter who stole a tent from a Kamloops big-box store has been ordered to spend three months in jail.

Sherri-Anne Worthington, 41, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Worthington was caught on April 7 by staff at the Kamloops Walmart stealing a tent worth $145. She was prohibited from being inside the store at the time as part of a previous theft sentence.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Worthington is making a name for herself, having amassed nine shoplifting convictions in the last three years.

“Since 2022, Ms. Worthington has become sort of a known shoplifter among security and various retailers in Kamloops, particularly at Walmart,” he said.

Defence lawyer Cameron Johnson said Worthington is trained as a hairdresser, and she owned her own salon until 2019, when her drug addiction spiralled out of control.

“Ms. Worthington’s substance abuse is substantial. At its peak, she told me she was using up to a quarter ounce a day — that’s seven grams of fentanyl or whatever passes as down on the street,” Johnson said.

“The key to Ms. Worthington’s future is going to be her engagement with treatment and counselling.”

Worthington said she’s desperate to stay clean.

“I need to maintain my sobriety before I can help anyone else,” she said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford sentenced Worthington to 90 days in jail — a month shy of the sentence sought by Crown.

Once she is given credit for time served, Worthington had 19 days remaining as of Monday.