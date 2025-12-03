Kamloops News
Kamloops RCMP kick off 2025 Stuff the Cruiser donation drive with Superstore event
Stuff the Cruiser for a cause
Photo: Michael Potestio
Anyone interested in donating can still donate by dropping off unwrapped donations off at the North Shore Community Policing Office, 915 7th St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Kamloops Mounties and volunteers were out in force on Saturday for the annual Stuff the Cruiser event, and they continue to seek donations in the run-up to Christmas.
The event was held outside The Real Canadian Superstore, 910 Columbia St. West, on Saturday to collect unwrapped gifts and non-perishable food donations. The items will be distributed to local families in need by Christmas Amalgamated.
Last year's event saw 2,000 items distributed to local children in holiday hampers, and another $365 collected in cash donations.
