City of Kamloops crews, equipment work to clear snow with another dump in forecast

Photo: Contributed This photo shows the harrowing conditions faced by rush hour drivers on Monday, Dec. 1, on Hillside Drive in Kamloops.

Monday’s storm packed more of a punch than the City of Kamloops’ fleet of plows can typically take, and crews are now working to get it cleaned up before more snow falls.

Kamloops was hammered with its first major snowfall of the season. It fell all day, creating traffic congestion around the city and impacting some area highways.

City of Kamloops assistant civic operations director Joe Luison said as much as 20 centimetres of snow fell at higher elevations, with 10 centimetres recorded at the bottom of the valley — which presented a challenge to city crews.

Now that the snow has stopped falling, Luison said crews have been out trying to tackle curb to curb plowing on main arterial routes like Fortune Drive, Westsyde Road, Columbia Street and Hillside Drive.

“Then we'll go on to the bus routes and collectors, and then start doing all the local streets,” he said.

More than a dozen plows

Luison said there were 14 snow plow trucks with sanders out on the streets of Kamloops on Tuesday morning, plus one grader and a number of sidewalk and front-end plows clearing paths and parking lots.

Crews have been operating non-stop since yesterday’s storm began.

“It was a fairly significant snowfall for our service levels,” he said.

"This is what we would consider above that what our service levels are meant to achieve, but the crews are doing pretty good."

Luison said a warming trend is in the forecast, with the next snow expected to fall on Wednesday evening.

“We're ready for what comes, for sure,” he said.

Chaos on area roads

The dump of snow started on Monday afternoon and didn’t stop until Tuesday morning.

Roads become increasingly slick in Kamloops throughout the day, culminating in a white-knuckle commute home for many.

Many routes were closed in the city and on area highways. A line of commercial trucks could be seen stopped along Highway 1 near Peterson Creek and vehicles were spinning out in intersections across the city.

Police had Highway 1 shut down on Monday night between Kamloops and Savona.

On Tuesday morning, a commercial truck rolled onto its side on the Trans-Canada Highway at Lafarge Road, and another crash had the Coquihalla Highway closed south of Kamloops.

Drive safe, be patient

Luison said conditions are ripe for roads to be slippery. He is advising motorists be aware of that possibility when travelling on what appear to be bare roads.

He also urged drivers to give city plow trucks and equipment enough room to work, and to remember that those operators are out following service levels that have been put in place by council.

“So if you have concerns with what our service levels are like, please appreciate those operators aren't the people that set those and they're just out there trying to do their best to get Kamloops residents moving around,” he said.

“But it's a snowfall, so we've all got to slow down and just be a little bit patient at times."

Luison said Monday was a challenge, but he’s pleased with how the city fared.

“It’s just a lot of snow that we're trying to move at once, he said.