Kamloops News

Five graduates picked to receive TRU's Distinguished Alumni Award

Five alum receive honours

Photo: TRU (Top left to right) Monica Sophia McAlduff, Dr. Mandy Manak, (bottom left to right) Andrew G. Cooper, Richard Sullivan and Robert Atwood have been chosen to receive distinguished alumni awards from Thompson Rivers University this year.

Thompson Rivers University is honouring five former students for their contributions to the arts, service to the community and public, and for their professional achievements.

TRU honours a handful of alums annually with its Distinguished Alumni Awards.

For their service to community, Bachelor of Natural Resource Science graduates Robert Atwood and Richard Sullivan will be honoured with awards.

The pair co-founded Hummingbird Drones, which was the first unmanned aircraft system provider in North America to support wildfire suppression. The technology helps to map fire perimeters, identify heat sources and assist search and rescue teams.

Bachelor of Arts graduate Andrew G. Cooper is an award-winning theatre creator, filmmaker and producer. Cooper founded Chimera Theatre in Kamloops and Jupiter Theatre in Calgary, the latter of which they now serve as artistic producer. Cooper’s work has also included collaborations with The Jim Jenson Company and Alberta Theatre Projects.

Addiction medicine and psychotherapy-specialized physician Dr. Mandy Manak, who received a medical lab technology diploma and is a Bachelor of Science graduate, is receiving an award for her public service.

Manak is the medical director of the Kamloops-based Interior Chemical Dependency Office, a consulting physician at Royal Inland Hospital and the chief medical officer for A New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions.

For her professional achievement, Bachelor of Health Science graduate Monica Sophia McAlduff will be receiving an award, as well.

McAlduff is the CEO of the First Nations Health Authority and has more than three decades of experience in Indigenous and psychiatric health care. The Adams Lake Indian Band member was TRU Open Learning’s first valedictorian.

More information on all five alums is available online.