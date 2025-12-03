Trans-Canada Highway reopens east of Kamloops after semi crash cleared
Crash cleared, Hwy. 1 open
UPDATE: 7:12 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened at Lafarge Road, DriveBC says.
The highway had been closed since Tuesday morning, when a semi truck crashed near the Lafarge exit overpass.
UPDATE: 6:31 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed westbound at Lafarge Road, according to DriveBC.
The closure took effect Tuesday morning after a commercial truck crash beneath the Lafarge exit overpass.
UPDATE 2:25 p.m.
The highway remains closed to westbound traffic, according to DriveBC.
The next update from the agency is expected at 3:30 p.m.
UPDATE: 10:17 a.m.
DriveBC says Highway 1 is still closed westbound at Lafarge Road following a crash on Tuesday morning.
The next update from the agency is expected at 11:30 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: 8:43 a.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed westbound just east of Kamloops in the Dallas area following a commercial truck crash on Tuesday morning.
A photo sent in by a Castanet reader shows a semi truck and flatbed rolled onto its side beneath the Lafarge exit overpass.
DriveBC is reporting incidents on Tuesday morning on a number of Kamloops-area routes.
A collision on Highway 5 north of the Sun Peaks/Heffley Creek exit is impacting traffic in both directions and an earlier crash on the Coquihalla has already been cleared.
Police also had Highway 1 closed between Kamloops and Savona on Monday night due to snowy conditions.
