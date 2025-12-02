Kamloops News
The body of a missing Kamloops woman has been found
Missing woman found dead
Photo: RCMP
Sheri-Lynn Bissonnette was found deceased Monday morning
The body of a Kamloops woman missing since last week has been found.
According to a Facebook post attributed to a relative, Sheri-Lynn Bissonnette was found dead on Monday morning.
No other details were provided.
She was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday, Nov. 26. It was believed she may have travelled to Surrey.
“We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the family as we grieve together during this difficult time,” the Facebook post said.
“We would like to thank everyone who actively searched and helped us during the last few days. We have no words to express our gratitude for the support this community has shown.”
