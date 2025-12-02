Kamloops News

Proposed pilot project would test 30 km/h speeds in two Kamloops neighbourhoods

Still mulling slower speeds

Photo: City of Courtenay Kamloops council will be discussing a proposed speed reduction pilot test at a future meeting.

Kamloops council members will be asked to weigh in on a proposed pilot project that would test out reduced speed limits in two city neighbourhoods — Sagebrush and McDonald Park.

Last summer, council asked staff to look into testing 30 kilometre per hour speed limits on some local roads. Council members put the idea forward in a bid to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

On Thursday, Purvez Irani, City of Kamloops transportation manager, told the livability and sustainability committee these two neighbourhoods were chosen based on the number of local road collisions reported and speed-related complaints received.

There are schools in both these neighbourhoods, as well as a seniors centre in McDonald Park neighbourhood and a daycare in Sagebrush.

Irani said phase one of the pilot, which would involve installing new speed signage and collecting data in these neighbourhoods, would take about four to six months.

“That will give us a good idea, because we have plenty of time to monitor and record our traffic data to see if there's compliance,” Irani said.

The cost of the first phase of the pilot was estimated at $130,000 per neighbourhood — a total of $260,000.

The price tag includes $30,000 per neighbourhood for the cost of new signage, and $50,000 per neighbourhood for a consultant study and reporting.

Irani said after the initial data collection phase, the city may need to consider installing traffic calming measures like bulb outs and speed bumps, particularly if there are many drivers who don’t pay attention to the reduce speed signs. This could cost between $100,000 and $500,000, depending on the infrastructure installed.

After the pilot, if council were to decide to implement 30 kilometre per hour residential speed limits in other neighbourhoods, more money would be needed to expand the program.

The livability and sustainability committee agreed the discussion was worth passing to the committee of the whole, where all nine members of council can weigh in before deciding whether to approve the project.

Concerns over cost

Coun. Margot Middleton said she wasn’t sure about moving ahead given the cost. She noted she lives in Sagebrush, and hasn’t noticed driver speed being a major issue.

“Is this worth spending $130,000 twice, in two neighbourhoods, to get information that we maybe couldn't action, even if the pilot suggested that we should?” Middleton said.

She said she’d prefer to see a longer-term plan for installing some traffic calming measures in all neighbourhoods, or allocating money to improving other areas of high concern.

“I would rather see dollars spent on improving some of our problematic streets, rather than into areas where potentially the problem isn't as severe,” Middleton said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she felt pilot projects help the city find the best, most efficient way to implement new initiatives, and spoke in favour of testing out a speed limit reduction.

Bepple said funding is available from ICBC for road-related projects.

“I've seen enough accidents and involving pedestrians or near misses, I think that this is a good place to start,” Bepple said.

Research backs slower speeds

Several other municipalities have already made a move to reduce local road speed limits.

According to a report prepared for the council committee, in Edmonton, speed limits were reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, resulting in substantial reductions in collisions, injuries and fatalities.

Research cited in the report states reducing speed limits from 50 km/h to 30 km/h decreases stopping distance by about 30 metres and widens a driver’s field of vision. In addition, Irani noted pedestrians or cyclists hit by cars are significantly less likely to die with even a 10 kilometre per hour speed reduction.