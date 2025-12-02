ICBC interim president to discuss Crown corporation at Kamloops Chamber event
ICBC interim CEO to speak
The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting ICBC’s interim president and CEO for a special presentation about the Crown corporation and its shift to a new model of recovery-based care.
The lunch event will take place at the Delta Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. It will feature a conversation with Jason McDaniel, who became ICBC's interim president on June 1, 2025, after working for nearly two decades with the provincial auto insurer.
“As VP of Operations, Jason led ICBC’s implementation of Enhanced Care — the company’s largest generational change shifting B.C.’s auto insurance from a legal-based model to recovery-based care,” reads a statement from the Kamloops chamber.
Tickets cost $40 for members, and $80 for non-members. Tables are also available for purchase, at a cost of $240 per member and $480 for non-members.
More information about the event can be found on the Kamloops chamber website.
