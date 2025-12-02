Kamloops News

TRU president says province's $241 million boost to trades training will be 'transformational'

TRU lauds trades investment

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University's president says the province's major funding boost to trades training will be "transformational" in how the institution supports the economic needs of the B.C. Interior.

Last month, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills announced it would be doubling its trades training funding over the next three years.

That's $241 million in funding, and is the first major increase to skilled trades training in more than two decades.

The province said the investment will add apprentice seats, increase per-seat funding for apprentice programs, further skilled trades certification across the province and reduce waitlists.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops last month, TRU president Dr. Airini called the investment “transformational,” and said the university is “front and centre in being a vital part of the economic engine of this region in the province.”

“This is about actually saying we can now look ahead into 2026 when the new funding arrangements take place with far greater confidence, and we stand ready to do more for Interior B.C. and for our province,” she said.

“We're excited by the announcements of the expansion of mining in the region, for example, and we want to continue to contribute there.”

In the trades funding announcement, B.C. Premier David Eby said the investment will train British Columbians for in-demand areas, as major construction, clean energy, mining and advanced technology projects move forward.

Airini said the investment will increase per-seat funding allocations by 25 to 35 per cent, and it will make a difference to TRU’s trades and technology budget.

“We'll be able to balance the books for our current delivery that we do,” she said, estimating the investment would mean a net gain of more than a million dollars.

“We are ready to actually lift by at least 300 more students and get going on that right away, and we would welcome the further investment that would make that possible.”

Airini said those students are waitlisted in existing programs with their deposits paid for, and faculty are “ready to come in.” She said students are waitlisted in some trades programs through to 2027.

Baldev Pooni, dean of TRU's School of Trades and Technology, said the ministry’s investment will allow TRU to expand capacity where industry needs are greatest, meaning more graduates can enter the workforce faster.

As TRU looks to balance its books among financial challenges spurred by federal policy changes, the university has said it will look to develop new programs based on factors like provincial priorities, market research and regional demand. The university has said that could mean expanded options in areas like trades.

When it made the announcement, the ministry said it has identified nine new areas for future expansion of skilled trades certification — including tower and mobile crane operators.

Last week, Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, told Castanet Kamloops the investment would help alleviate some of the financial pressures B.C. institutions are facing.

"Public, post-secondary institutions provide 85 per cent of the skilled trades training that is provided in our province, so that will help offset and we are looking at opportunities to help support institutions," Sunner said.