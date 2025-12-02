Kamloops News

Kamloops drivers report slippery conditions, snarled commutes as snow falls

Slick streets amid snowfall

Photo: DriveBC Webcam Vehicles can be seen driving in snowy conditions on Highway 1, at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

UPDATE: 7:42 p.m.

It was slow going for many Kamloops commuters Monday evening as the first major snowfall of the season made for slick conditions on city streets.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the South Thompson area, forecasting five to 10 centimetres of snow to fall over Monday night.

Drivers reported slippery conditions and stuck or spun out vehicles through downtown Kamloops, Sahali and Aberdeen.

DriveBC warned there were multiple spun-out vehicles on Highway 1 between Vicars Road in Valleyview and Copperhead Drive in Pineview.

A line of commercial trucks could be seen stopped along Highway 1 heading up the hill westbound towards the Peterson Creek Bridge.

In a social media post, DriveBC advised people to watch out for crews and equipment along the highway.

“Drive with caution,” the post reads.

⚠️#BCHwy1 - Watch for multiple spun out vehicles between Vicars Rd and Copperhead Dr in #Kamloops affecting westbound traffic.

Please watch for crews drive with caution.



ℹ️For more info: https://t.co/OVFtAsHl2b pic.twitter.com/EMEK30l0uG — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 2, 2025

ORIGINAL: 1:47 p.m.

Snow is falling in the Tournament Capital, and the City of Kamloops says its fleet has been dispatched to maintain city streets, parking lots and sidewalks.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the South Thompson region on Monday morning, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected before the weather system tapers off overnight.

Flurries are expected in Kamloops over the rest of the week.

“Looking at this current snowfall expectation with the peaks being tonight, we’re geared up 24/7, crews are on shift, and equipment is all ready to go,” said Joe Luison, Civic Operations assistant director.

Luison said the type of equipment deployed for street clearing depends on the level of snow, with the fleet including graders, sand trucks, sidewalk plows and front-end plows.

On Monday morning, equipment was already being deployed as snow started to fall across the city. Luison said every piece of equipment for the level of snow quality was out.

"The arterials are what they're concentrating on, as well as the sidewalk plows will be out. We run two of those, and they'll be doing sidewalks throughout the city. Parks crews will be doing the parking lots," he said.

"What we ask is, as we work through this, it is the first snowfall, and like many of our previous first snowfalls, people are just in the process of transitioning over to their winter tires and such, so drive with care."

Luison said while crews are out there, it will take them time to get through the kilometres of roads, sidewalks, paths and parking lots that require snow clearing.

He asked for drivers to stay aware and to make way for plows.

“They're trying to get out there and do the work — and just because you haven't seen one doesn't mean they're not there,” he said. “They just are actively working, possibly in a different route.”

As snow continues to fall, municipal crews are focused on maintaining bare wheel paths along the highest priority arterial routes like Fortune Drive, Columbia Street and the Summit Connector.

The City of Kamloops said the goal is to regain bare wheel paths within four hours after the end of a snowfall.

The second priority is to tackle collector roads and bus routes, like Springhill Drive, Lethbridge Avenue and Ord Road. The goal is to address these roads within 16 hours after a snow event.

Residential streets are sanded or plowed within 36 hours of the end of a snowfall.

However, Luison said if another snowfall starts, that clock resets, as snow-clearing crews must return to priority roads.

More information about city snow clearing, including a map of priority areas, can be found on the City of Kamloops website.