Kamloops News

Transplant recipients give thanks to Royal Inland Hospital staff with holiday treats

Giving back to hospital staff

Christmas gifts arrived early for some staff at Royal Inland Hospital, as boxes of holiday treats were doled out at the hospital by thankful transplant recipients.

Abby Farnsworth and Tony Maidment were two transplant recipients that took up the cause alongside BC Transplant as part of Operation Popcorn, where holiday goodies were delivered to a number of RIH departments on Monday, Dec. 1.

Farnsworth, 24, underwent a heart transplant at the age of four and has been volunteering as part of the program for about a decade.

“Just to give back to the hospital workers, care aids, care workers, hospital staff and just recognize them and kind of give thanks and saying we appreciate you and your hard work doesn’t go unseen,” she said.

“I definitely wouldn’t be here today without it, and I’ve been able to spend time with friends and family and get to grow up doing dance and going to school and university and all of that, so basically it saved my life.”

Maidment has been volunteering with Operation Popcorn for about a decade as well. He received a liver transplant about eight years ago, and said it was very emotional to return to RIH after he had spent so much time there.

“I needed to give back to the people that helped me get to where I am today,” he said,

“I’m able to do whatever I want to do now due to my organ donor, if it wasn’t for that person I honestly would not be here today.”

Both Maidment and Farnsworth said Kamloops residents should consider putting their name on an organ donor list, as this can save lives.

RIH’s Intensive Care Unit was one of the stops during BC Transplant’s visit, and clinical operations manager Jared MacGowan said it was a bit emotional for hospital staff.

“We work with some of the most critically ill patients of the region, and that can obviously have an emotional and mental toll on a lot of the staff,” MacGowan said.

“I think this gives us, as staff, a little bit more of a sense of hope and purpose to what we do, and it really solidifies that what we do here has purpose.”