Kamloops product Kendra Woodland 'up for the challenge' after signing with PWHL's Ottawa Charge

Photo: PWHL Kendra Woodland has signed a one year contract with the Ottawa Charge.

When your job is to stop pucks for a living, Kendra Woodland says it’s paramount to “be like a goldfish.”

“You just have to have the shortest memory possible,” the 25-year-old goaltender told Castanet. “I think everyone would like to stop every single puck that comes at them, but everyone's human so you're probably not.”

It’s a mindset that kept her hopes alive when she came up short in the 2024 Professional Women’s Hockey League draft.

“It’s just kind of realizing that you can't do anything after it's already done,” Woodland said.

“You can only worry about the next play.”

After missing the draft she went the free agent route, keeping on top of training by joining practices with the Junior A Kamloops Storm and WHL Kamloops Blazers for over a year to keep sharp.

She came up short again in the 2025 draft, but managed to snag a tryout in Ottawa that led to her signing a one year contract.

That’s how Woodland ended up wearing number 70 for the PWHL’s Ottawa Charge.

She’s the first Kamloops product to crack any of the rosters in the eight-team league.

“It’s been a really long year and a half just trying to stay with it and stay driven to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Woodland said

“It feels amazing to see all the work paid off, and truly a dream come true.”

Westsyde kid goes pro

Woodland grew up in Kamloops’ Westsyde, first lacing up a pair of skates around the age of 2 or 3. Inspired by one of her older brothers, she started minor hockey on defence.

At first, she thought the game was just about scoring goals.

“I wasn't good at that, so I decided to be like my other brother, who was a goalie,” Woodland said. “I thought that, well, if I can't score goals, maybe I'll just stop them.”

“Just absolutely fell in love with the position, the technical side, the big booming saves off the pads, the mental side of it. It just caught my eye and it was something that I just wanted to pursue further and see where it could take me.”

She played on boys teams throughout her time in the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association before packing up to go east, suiting up for the University of New Brunswick Red’s women hockey team for five seasons between 2018 and 2024.

Woodland led the Reds to three Atlantic University Sports championships, and ended her university career with a 72-43-0 record. She’ll also be the first UNB alum to play in the PWHL.

Among the number of accolades she’s collected is the Broderick Trophy during the 2022-23 season, awarded to the most outstanding female player in Canadian university hockey.

Now that she’s settling in with the Charge, Woodland said “it’s been so awesome” to meet the team. She noted league heavyweights like Jocelyne Larocque, Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark set the standard for the squad.

“Everybody wants to achieve the same thing at the end of the day and wants to make the person beside them way better every single day,” she said.

“Everyone’s professional on the ice, off the ice, really just an environment that makes you want to come to the rink every day.”

Woodland serves as a Hockey Gives Blood player ambassador, having helped organize blood drives during her time at UNB, and she said she’d like to get some of that work underway in Ottawa too.

She’s coming to Ottawa in the third goalie position, joining Gwyneth Phillips and backup Sanni Ahola.

“My two counterparts, they’ve done a phenomenal job — they deserve the world,” Woodland said.

“That’s a bit different for me after starting for five, six years in New Brunswick, but I’m up for the challenge and will be the hardest worker on the ice, the biggest competitor, and if called upon, I’ll be ready to go.”

In the meantime, she said she plans on doing everything she can to help the team.

“I just think about that little girl that just loved to skate and try to keep up with her brothers, and had her dad kind of teaching her about the game and everything,” Woodland said.

“I just love the game and to be to be able to play it at this level, and any level that I have in my career so far, has been such a privilege.”