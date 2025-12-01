Kamloops News

Kamloops area to see overcast skies with chances of flurries over coming week

Forecast calls for flurries

Cindy White

Residents in Kamloops should expect to see snow fall over the coming week, as Environment Canada forecasts chances of flurries and periods of snow for the area.

Monday will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and periods of snow by the late afternoon. A high of 0 C is forecast, with periods of snow at night. up to 5 centimetres is expected to fall.

Periods of snow continue on Tuesday. A high of 3 C will dip to -3 C overnight.

Wednesday will see 60 per cent chance of flurries. A high of 1 C will lower to 0 C at night, as cloudy conditions remain.

Chances of flurries will continue through Thursday alongside overcast skies. A daytime high of 3 C will dip to an overnight low of 0 C.

Temperatures will hit a daytime high of 5 C on Friday and a low of 1 C at night. Cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day.

Overcast skies and highs around 7 C are expected to continue over the weekend.