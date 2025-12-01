Kamloops News

SRD K9s to host winter market with 'Santa Paws' photos, vendors

Santa Paws at winter market

Photo: SRD K9s The Search, Recovery and Detection K9s of BC will be hosting its Winter Market on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Search, Recovery and Detection Dogs of BC will be hosting its winter market next weekend, with all funds raised going towards ongoing searches for missing persons.

In a news release, SRD K9s said the event will include a variety of vendors, raffle tickets and entry will be by donation.

All proceeds from the market will go towards its search fund, which supports the non-profit's search efforts for missing persons.

“This market is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together, support our ongoing search efforts, and celebrate the season,” said Bianca Migueles, SRD K9s director and event organizer.

SRD K9s said the market will also be an opportunity to learn about its team and explore its space.

Organizers said a highlight of the event will be “Santa Paws” photos, in which attendees can bring their dogs to take photos with Santa Claus himself. Pre-booking is required.

The Winter Market will take place on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SRD K9’s facility in the Cooper Centre at 101-780 Windsor Ave.