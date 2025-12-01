Kamloops News

After 4 years at Big White, AltiTunes festival moves to Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks to host AltiTunes

Photo: AltiTunes AltiTunes is moving to Sun Peaks next April.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president Michael Ballingall told Castanet one of the main reasons Altitunes is moving to Sun Peaks for 2026 is related to scheduling conflicts.

"After four years of partnership, we faced scheduling challenges and were unable to identify dates that worked well for both parties. We also recognized that as the event grew, its focus no longer aligned with the family-focused experience that defines Big White’s spring season," Ballingall said.

Ballingall said Big White applauds the move to Sun Peaks, and he is pleased the event will be staying in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Big White is committed to a spring lineup that includes the Federation Internationale de Patrouilles de Ski (FIPS) Conference from March 27 to April 3, 2026.

"The FIPS Conference is a premier gathering for ski patrol experts from around the world, welcoming delegates from more than 17 countries. We will also be bringing back our traditional Easter festivities for young families and the Slush Cup on the final weekend of the season," Ballingall said.

Big White last held its Easter festivities in 2023, and the ski resort is bringing back the tradition in the spring of 2026.

ORIGINAL 8:00 a.m.

After four years at Big White, AltiTunes Music Festival is moving to Sun Peaks next year.

AltiTunes' organizers Thick as Thieves Entertainment announced the move Monday, with the festivities taking place at Sun Peaks on April 3 and 4, 2026.

The event began as a one-night show in 2022, with the Arkells playing to thousands at Big White's Happy Valley area. It expanded to a two-day event in recent years, with multiple artists. AltiTunes has sold out during all of its four years at Big White.

But organizer Mitch Carefoot says they're looking forward to taking over the Sun Peaks village next year.

“We thought this was really aligned with the vision of the team to make it a true village takeover. At Sun Peaks we can host the festival right in the heart of the village," Carefoot said.

“We’re so excited to welcome AltiTunes to Sun Peaks,” said Naomi Kerchinsky, executive director of Tourism Sun Peaks. “Having the festival here is a great way to show what our mountain community is all about, with fun, memorable experiences that bring people together.”

The shows will take place on the Sun Peaks Centre Stage, Western Canada’s largest outdoor covered entertainment venue, with more events scattered across the village, on patios and on the slopes.

“With it being right in the village, guests can commute to the ski lifts, their hotel rooms, the restaurants and then to the festival grounds, just to be more immersed in the village takeover, festival atmosphere all across the ski resort at Sun Peaks,” Carefoot said.

From 2017 to 2019, Sun Peaks hosted the Snowbombing festival, which included multiple stages throughout the village. Carefoot and Thick as Thieves partner Kurt Jory attended that event, which helped inspire the concept of AltiTunes.

“We definitely wanted to bring that European-style, apres ski experience to the Okanagan, so that was how AltiTunes started and now we want to try our own full-village experience,” Carefoot said.

While pre-sale tickets are available as of Dec. 3, Carefoot says the lineup will start to be released in the coming weeks. More information can be found here.