Mounties no longer sending in all body worn camera footage to Crown prosecutors in effort to lighten workload

Changed policy for footage

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP officer wears a body camera at the detachment in Bible Hill, N.S.

Kamloops Mounties are getting selective when it comes to the amount of police body camera footage they release to Crown prosecutors.

Kamloops prosecutor Andrew Duncan, B.C. Crown Counsel Association director for the region said the previous mandate saw Crown sort through all body worn footage from police to see what’s relevant.

The policy has now been changed so RCMP officers use their discretion in the footage they send in for an investigation.

“Essentially the individual officer is able to exercise their discretion if it’s relevant or not,” Duncan said.

Duncan said while police may omit some footage now, they are still retaining it all, and lawyers in a case can request to view said footage if need be.

“It’s still available for defence counsel to review,” Duncan said.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops that, as per the new policy, Mounties are using a tiered approach to the footage they submit to Crown.

“It would depend on what that evidence is,” Pelley said. “If it's involving an arrest, if it's involving the use of force, if it's involving capturing evidence of individuals committing a crime, of course we would submit that immediately.”

Pelley said, however, body worn camera footage from a scene capturing multiple minutes from multiple officers that doesn’t capture any relevant incidents will no longer be submitted, but retained in case requested.

Pelley said this new system has been in place for a few months now.

Duncan was not sure how much of a dent the new policy has made in prosecutors’ workload. He said prosecutors still have hours of body worn footage they need to review for criminal investigations, which is one reason why the Crown Counsel Association continues to advocate for more staffing.

In January, RCMP across Canada rolled out new body worn cameras for its officers to increase public safety and police accountability, but the hours of resulting footage began adding hours of work for Crown prosecutors in B.C. who must review and recommend charges.

Duncan told Castanet in September the footage “impacted our workload significantly” as prosecutors must review video from all responding officers regardless of relevance. He said the requirement saw files such as a routine shoplifting investigation that used to take about 30 minutes for a prosecutor to review was now taking half a day or more.

At the time the BC RCMP and BC Prosecution Service told Castanet adjustments to address these challenges were in the works.